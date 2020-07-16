All apartments in Essex County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

290 ESSEX ST

290 Essex St · (908) 273-1900
Location

290 Essex St, Essex County, NJ 07041

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated (2014) 1st floor unit in the heart of downtown Millburn. Walk to NYC MIdtown direct train, schools, shops, restaurants and more! Modern finishes, hw floors & shared back patio. Rooms and features include a covered front porch, living room, 2 bedrooms, newer eat in kitchen, newer full bath with tub/shower, side and back entrances, private basement with full size washer and dryer and tons of storage space. Photos from previous listing. City parking permit available for a lot just 1-2 blocks away for approx. $620/year. City living in one of the best suburbs and school districts in NJ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 ESSEX ST have any available units?
290 ESSEX ST has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 ESSEX ST have?
Some of 290 ESSEX ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 ESSEX ST currently offering any rent specials?
290 ESSEX ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 ESSEX ST pet-friendly?
No, 290 ESSEX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 290 ESSEX ST offer parking?
Yes, 290 ESSEX ST offers parking.
Does 290 ESSEX ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 ESSEX ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 ESSEX ST have a pool?
No, 290 ESSEX ST does not have a pool.
Does 290 ESSEX ST have accessible units?
No, 290 ESSEX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 290 ESSEX ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 ESSEX ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 ESSEX ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 ESSEX ST does not have units with air conditioning.
