290 ESSEX ST

Renovated (2014) 1st floor unit in the heart of downtown Millburn. Walk to NYC MIdtown direct train, schools, shops, restaurants and more! Modern finishes, hw floors & shared back patio. Rooms and features include a covered front porch, living room, 2 bedrooms, newer eat in kitchen, newer full bath with tub/shower, side and back entrances, private basement with full size washer and dryer and tons of storage space. Photos from previous listing. City parking permit available for a lot just 1-2 blocks away for approx. $620/year. City living in one of the best suburbs and school districts in NJ!