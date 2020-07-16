286 FRANKLIN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished. 3 bed, 2 bath on the 1st floor. Open floor plan. Updated EIK has granite counters & stainless appliances with separate bench seating all flowing to the large living room. Walkout to the deck & parking for 2 in back. Master bed with 3 floor to ceiling windows. Hardwood flooring & high end features throughout. Finished basement has family room, office, laundry & full bath. Just 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train or jump right on 287. NTN required, no pets, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.