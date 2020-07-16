All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 286 FRANKLIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
286 FRANKLIN ST
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:22 AM

286 FRANKLIN ST

286 Franklin Street · (973) 994-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished. 3 bed, 2 bath on the 1st floor. Open floor plan. Updated EIK has granite counters & stainless appliances with separate bench seating all flowing to the large living room. Walkout to the deck & parking for 2 in back. Master bed with 3 floor to ceiling windows. Hardwood flooring & high end features throughout. Finished basement has family room, office, laundry & full bath. Just 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train or jump right on 287. NTN required, no pets, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 FRANKLIN ST have any available units?
286 FRANKLIN ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 FRANKLIN ST have?
Some of 286 FRANKLIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 FRANKLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
286 FRANKLIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 FRANKLIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 286 FRANKLIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 286 FRANKLIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 286 FRANKLIN ST offers parking.
Does 286 FRANKLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 FRANKLIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 FRANKLIN ST have a pool?
No, 286 FRANKLIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 286 FRANKLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 286 FRANKLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 286 FRANKLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 FRANKLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 FRANKLIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 FRANKLIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 286 FRANKLIN ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Verona Plaza Apartments
40 Verona Place
Essex County, NJ 07044
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place
Essex County, NJ 07003
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St
East Orange, NJ 07111
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07041
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St
Silver Lake, NJ 07109

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity