26 Parkway West

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail. This lovely 4 bedroom colonial welcomes you with a bright and airy 3 season porch followed by an open living room with decorative fireplace and sun room. The first floor is complete with hardwood/parquet flooring, formal dining room, kitchen, and office. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, full bath, and large attic for storage. This home also includes a full, unfinished basement, detached garage, fenced in yard with patio, and 4 car driveway. All nestled in quaint Halcyon Park, extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail - and Bloomfield Center, the newly revitalized downtown area.