Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

26 Parkway West

26 Parkway West · (973) 667-3000
Location

26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail. This lovely 4 bedroom colonial welcomes you with a bright and airy 3 season porch followed by an open living room with decorative fireplace and sun room. The first floor is complete with hardwood/parquet flooring, formal dining room, kitchen, and office. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, full bath, and large attic for storage. This home also includes a full, unfinished basement, detached garage, fenced in yard with patio, and 4 car driveway. All nestled in quaint Halcyon Park, extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail - and Bloomfield Center, the newly revitalized downtown area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Parkway West have any available units?
26 Parkway West has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Parkway West have?
Some of 26 Parkway West's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Parkway West currently offering any rent specials?
26 Parkway West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Parkway West pet-friendly?
No, 26 Parkway West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 26 Parkway West offer parking?
Yes, 26 Parkway West offers parking.
Does 26 Parkway West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Parkway West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Parkway West have a pool?
No, 26 Parkway West does not have a pool.
Does 26 Parkway West have accessible units?
No, 26 Parkway West does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Parkway West have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Parkway West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Parkway West have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Parkway West does not have units with air conditioning.
