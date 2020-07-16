258 MONTGOMERY ST, Apt 1

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION! Less than 1.3 miles to NYC transportation!This fully renovated apartment sits just steps from major highways, parks and the beautiful downtown Montclair. Commuter's dream! Enjoy the conveniences and updates of this sun lit apartment, which makes for a comfortable place to live. This renovated unit comes with central air and heat, brand new bathroom and kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and top of the line cabinets. Off-street parking for one car (add'l spot for separate fee), and use of large backyard for entertaining. No pets and no smokers.