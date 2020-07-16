All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

258 MONTGOMERY ST, Apt 1

258 Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

258 Montgomery Street, Essex County, NJ 07003

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
LOCATION! Less than 1.3 miles to NYC transportation!This fully renovated apartment sits just steps from major highways, parks and the beautiful downtown Montclair. Commuter's dream! Enjoy the conveniences and updates of this sun lit apartment, which makes for a comfortable place to live. This renovated unit comes with central air and heat, brand new bathroom and kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and top of the line cabinets. Off-street parking for one car (add'l spot for separate fee), and use of large backyard for entertaining. No pets and no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

