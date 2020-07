Amenities

hardwood floors garage tennis court oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Welcome to a new contemporary three bedroom Montclair apartment on a quiet street walking distance to downtown with shops and restaurants, park, two train stations and bus to NYC! Eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and stunning backsplash, cozy living room, designer fixtures, modern tiles in bathroom, crown moldings throughout, hardwood floor, built-in bluetooth speakers. No smoking. No pets. Tennis courts across street for a monthly fee. Garage space available for one car.