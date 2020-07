Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Tranquil 2BD/2BA condo. Open living room/dining room. Gorgeous HWD floors and windows offering lots of lights. Master bedroom with bathroom and closet space. The 2nd bedroom can be used as a guest room or office space. Kitchen with up to date appliances and room for a dining area/breakfast nook. Assigned parking and laundry facilities on the property.