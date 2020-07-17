All apartments in Essex County
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

137 Walnut Street

137 Walnut Street · (202) 422-4327
Location

137 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in two family dwelling on Walnut Street in Montclair, NJ; 2 bedrooms, 1.0 bathroom, with kitchen and bonus room $2350.00/mo, $2350.00 security deposit. One off street parking space included. Water and sewage included, all other utilities are required by tenant. Walking distance to Walnut Street NJ Transit station. Hard wood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all rooms and upgraded stainless steel appliances. AC units provided. Call Victor or Khadija at 202-422-4327. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using "Avail">https://www.avail.co">Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Walnut Street have any available units?
137 Walnut Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Walnut Street have?
Some of 137 Walnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 137 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 137 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 137 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 137 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 137 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 137 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.
