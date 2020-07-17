137 Walnut Street

Amenities

Recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in two family dwelling on Walnut Street in Montclair, NJ; 2 bedrooms, 1.0 bathroom, with kitchen and bonus room $2350.00/mo, $2350.00 security deposit. One off street parking space included. Water and sewage included, all other utilities are required by tenant. Walking distance to Walnut Street NJ Transit station. Hard wood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in all rooms and upgraded stainless steel appliances. AC units provided. Call Victor or Khadija at 202-422-4327. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using "Avail">https://www.avail.co">Avail landlord software.