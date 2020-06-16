All apartments in Englewood
Location

273 Audubon Road, Englewood, NJ 07631
East Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
media room
new construction
Immerse yourself in true luxury in this custom built exquisitely designed,quality brand new construction home. Offering five bedrooms and four and one half bathrooms on one of the East Hill of Englewood's most desired premier location. Unparalleled design features make this 6000 square foot home a dream to entertain in. Two story entry foyer, living room with fireplace,banquet sized dining room magnificent custom moldings. Stunning Chef's modern custom kitchen include Wolf range,Subzero Refrigerator/Freezer,double ovens,miele dishwashers, 2"Carrera Quartz 12' island breakfast is open to huge family room ,sliding glass doors to a magnificent pavered patio. Master Suite with large walk in closets ,magnificent sleek luxurious master bath with,large glass enclosed shower.Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and laundry . Lower level includes large recreation room, gym/media room , and full bathroom. Just 6 miles to NYC ,close to houses of worship . Truly an amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Audubon Road have any available units?
273 Audubon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, NJ.
What amenities does 273 Audubon Road have?
Some of 273 Audubon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Audubon Road currently offering any rent specials?
273 Audubon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Audubon Road pet-friendly?
No, 273 Audubon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 273 Audubon Road offer parking?
No, 273 Audubon Road does not offer parking.
Does 273 Audubon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Audubon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Audubon Road have a pool?
No, 273 Audubon Road does not have a pool.
Does 273 Audubon Road have accessible units?
No, 273 Audubon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Audubon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 Audubon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Audubon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 Audubon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
