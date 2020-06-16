273 Audubon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction walk in closets gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym media room new construction

Immerse yourself in true luxury in this custom built exquisitely designed,quality brand new construction home. Offering five bedrooms and four and one half bathrooms on one of the East Hill of Englewood's most desired premier location. Unparalleled design features make this 6000 square foot home a dream to entertain in. Two story entry foyer, living room with fireplace,banquet sized dining room magnificent custom moldings. Stunning Chef's modern custom kitchen include Wolf range,Subzero Refrigerator/Freezer,double ovens,miele dishwashers, 2"Carrera Quartz 12' island breakfast is open to huge family room ,sliding glass doors to a magnificent pavered patio. Master Suite with large walk in closets ,magnificent sleek luxurious master bath with,large glass enclosed shower.Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and laundry . Lower level includes large recreation room, gym/media room , and full bathroom. Just 6 miles to NYC ,close to houses of worship . Truly an amazing opportunity!