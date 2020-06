Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard. Wood floors in the living room and both upstairs bedrooms. Direct entry garage. Complex has pool and tennis courts.A few steps out your door to plentiful guest parking.