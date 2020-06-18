240 Wall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Lovingly cared for 3 bed room 1&1/2 bath in nice section of Eatontown available for annual rental. Conveniently located near major shopping district and highways, but tucked away so none if that is in sight. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, dining room with nice built in wall cabinet, decorative fireplace, master bed with half bath and walk in closet, driveway with paver turn around, seasonal room with deck, and a shed. Full basement with washer and dryer, and plenty of extra storage. Owner provides lawn service and snow removal from pubic sidewalk (tenant responsible to keep driveway clear). No pets, no smoking. Good credit required. Fireplace is decorative only.