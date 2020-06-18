All apartments in Eatontown
240 Wall Street

240 Wall St · (732) 897-9200
Location

240 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Eatontown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lovingly cared for 3 bed room 1&1/2 bath in nice section of Eatontown available for annual rental. Conveniently located near major shopping district and highways, but tucked away so none if that is in sight. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, dining room with nice built in wall cabinet, decorative fireplace, master bed with half bath and walk in closet, driveway with paver turn around, seasonal room with deck, and a shed. Full basement with washer and dryer, and plenty of extra storage. Owner provides lawn service and snow removal from pubic sidewalk (tenant responsible to keep driveway clear). No pets, no smoking. Good credit required. Fireplace is decorative only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Wall Street have any available units?
240 Wall Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Wall Street have?
Some of 240 Wall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 Wall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Wall Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 Wall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eatontown.
Does 240 Wall Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 Wall Street does offer parking.
Does 240 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Wall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 240 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 240 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Wall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Wall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Wall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
