770 Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ with gym
If you get a sense of deja vu while walking through Cliffside Park, you might not be losing your mind at all. Chances are you just go to the movies a lot. The borough of Cliffside Park was featured in the movie_ Big,_ starring Tom Hanks, and Cop Land, with Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Liotta.
Since 1895, Cliffside Park has been making history in the state of New Jersey as one of over 26 boroughs of Bergen County. This is the former home of the infamous Palisades Amusement Park, referenced in the 1960s song by Freddy Cannon. Close to the excitement of New York City and the Edgewater waterfront, you might say Cliffside Park has a little something for everyone. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cliffside Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.