Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

97 Gorge Rd 3

97 Gorge Road · No Longer Available
Location

97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794

Amazing Apartments in Edgewater!
NO BROKER FEE
2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th.
1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.

Gourmet-style Kitchen With Breakfast Bar
Washer/Dryer
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel
Microwaves
Dishwashers
Walk-in Closets
Hardwood Floors
Air Conditioning
24-Hour Concierge
Fitness Center
Business Center
Garage Parking
Car Wash Station
Children's Playroom
Continental Breakfast in the Summer
Outdoor Heated Pool
Outdoor Jacuzzi
Sauna
Steam Room
Less Than a Mile South of the GWB
Less Than a Mile North of the Lincoln Tunnel
Ferry Services From Edgewater to Manhattan
On-Site Housekeeping and Dry Cleaning Services
On-site Maintenance
Easy Access to All Major Highways: RT 3, RT 4, RT 46, Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike
No Move-In Fee
Pet Friendly
Package Acceptance
Walking Distance to City Place
*Prices and availability subject to change
*Contact Us At 201-456-1599
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/97-gorge-rd-edgewater-nj-unit-3/106794
Property Id 106794

(RLNE5939911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Gorge Rd 3 have any available units?
97 Gorge Rd 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cliffside Park, NJ.
What amenities does 97 Gorge Rd 3 have?
Some of 97 Gorge Rd 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Gorge Rd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
97 Gorge Rd 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Gorge Rd 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Gorge Rd 3 is pet friendly.
Does 97 Gorge Rd 3 offer parking?
Yes, 97 Gorge Rd 3 offers parking.
Does 97 Gorge Rd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Gorge Rd 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Gorge Rd 3 have a pool?
Yes, 97 Gorge Rd 3 has a pool.
Does 97 Gorge Rd 3 have accessible units?
No, 97 Gorge Rd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Gorge Rd 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Gorge Rd 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Gorge Rd 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 97 Gorge Rd 3 has units with air conditioning.
