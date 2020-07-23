Apartment List
96 Apartments for rent in Clementon, NJ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

24 Dover Ct
24 Dover Court, Clementon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2BR KIT LR with Balcony (2nd floor) RENT or Lease with Option to Buy (Rent Security Deposit $1,790) (Option to Buy Deposit $3,000-$8,000) (RLNE930778)
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
Emerald Ridge Apartments
101 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1176 sqft
Spacious units with dens in select apartments, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and is close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants.

135 1ST AVENUE
135 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in.
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Fox Pointe
220A Dobbs Drive, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
847 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1203 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Stonington Court
1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1023 sqft
Modern apartments with extra storage, private patio/balcony, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community features a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic and BBQ area, and off-street parking. 20 minutes to Philadelphia.

20 Zion Drive
20 Zion Drive, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Elegant townhome - Property Id: 319360 Move right in! This town home is nestled in desired Longacoming Community in Berlin Boro. Guests are greeted with cathedral ceilings in entryway. Hardwood floors and neutral decor throughout the home.

516 Terrace Ave
516 Terrace Avenue, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1996 sqft
516 Terrace Ave - Property Id: 313465 Come check out this beautifully updated house in the heart of Berlin New Jersey.This house contains 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large empty basement with high ceilings.

1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.

15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
what a home .. lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .

126 PARADISE DRIVE
126 Paradise Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pack your kayak for this staycation! This 3 bedroom tranquil lakefront ranch will make the perfect backdrop to those days of working at home.

75 GRANT LANE
75 Grant Lane, Pine Hill, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1360 sqft
*** Pet-Friendly*** end unit Townhouse with over sized deck and fenced in yard in Madison Village. Close Proximity to Shopping, Supermarkets, Atlantic City Expressway, RT 42, RT 30, RT 561, RT 73.

182 HADDON AVENUE
182 Haddon Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1812 sqft
2 bedroom , 1 bath lower level unit in the heart of West Berlin. Deck provides access to entry door in back of building. Deck overlooks the fenced in backyard. Conveniently located to all major roadways.

17 PONDVIEW LANE
17 Pondview Lane, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Immaculate home in the highly desirable Parkside Mews development of Winslow Twp! This clean and bright townhome is ready for new tenants! This home features an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

706 THE WOODS
706 The Woods, Springdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
For rent! Welcome to 706 The Woods. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and all the major highways which make your daily commute a breeze.

13 YORK TERRACE
13 York Terrace, Camden County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2440 sqft
Brick front 2-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial is situated on a wooded cul-de-sac lot and features an additional In-Law Suite with its own separate ramp entrance, its own full ceramic tiled bath, separate gas heat and central air.

103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted.

9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Clementon, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clementon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

