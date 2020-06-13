Apartment List
/
NJ
/
glassboro
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
323 University Blvd Available 06/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
407 University Blvd
407 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
27 STONESHIRE DRIVE
27 Stoneshire Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1792 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome, 1st floor-1 Car Garage with additional parking for 2 cars in driveway, Den, Foyer, Laundry. 2nd floor-Family room, Kitchen and Formal Dining Room and powder room. 3rd floor - 3 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
325 MACCLELLAND AVENUE
325 Macclelland Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2568 sqft
Welcome to fully renovated home!!! Near Rowan University.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
311 VICTORIA AVENUE
311 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
Walking distance to Rowan University. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath...move right in. Large yard and a relaxing front porch to enjoy. $2000 for 4 ppl.. Avail 7/15. Make us an offer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 CORNELL
6 Cornell Road, Glassboro, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
$3,000
1812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 2 full bath home on the idge was recently renovated. Home features 6 bedrooms with master suite with his/her closet, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and huge den down stairs with dry bar. Attached one car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12 JAMES COURT
12 James Court, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
Centrally located 3 level townhome in desirable neighborhood of Olde Orchard. Located right near Rowan University, off of Delsea Drive, minutes from Downtown Glassboro, and close to Pitman and Washington Township.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
603 MORRIS AVENUE
603 Morris Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1084 sqft
Three (3) Bedroom Two (2) Bath; Beautiful home, completely rehabbed and ready to move right in. All neutral colors through out. Newer and Refreshed bathrooms, hardwood floors through out. Huge basement for storage and laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
2 Franklin Rd
2 Franklin Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 Franklin Rd in Glassboro. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
314 PAULEN DRIVE
314 Paulen Dr, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1648 sqft
Delightful Twin offers a bright & sunny inviting floorplan! Immaculately maintained with a neutral color scheme, neutral carpeting and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Glassboro

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4 BECKETT ST
4 Beckett Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Glassboro
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
City Guide for Glassboro, NJ

Glassboro earned its place in the annals of American history by hosting the 1967 summit conference where American President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Alexei Kosygin had a meeting of minds. No agreement was reached during the summit, but it did improve relations between the two countries and led to the phrase "Spirit of Glassboro," in reference to the cordial atmosphere of the summit.

Centrally located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Glassboro is only 20 minutes away from Philadelphia and 40 minutes from Atlantic City. According to the 2010 United States Census, the town has a population of close to 19,000, but don't worry about feeling overcrowded. You can simply retreat to one of the many parks in the town if you ever experience a bout of demophobia while out and about (that is, if all the others don't get the same idea). In summer, the parks are where you would want to take refuge in the shade of the trees, in any case, as the weather tends to be hot and humid. Winters, on the other hand, are mild to cool, so you have plenty of time to appreciate the city apartments, or wherever you choose to kick off your shoes. If computers are your forte, you will feel right at home in Glassboro as the town has more residents working in the field of computers and math than most other towns in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glassboro, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glassboro renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Glassboro 1 BedroomsGlassboro 2 BedroomsGlassboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlassboro 3 BedroomsGlassboro Apartments with Balcony
Glassboro Apartments with GarageGlassboro Apartments with GymGlassboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlassboro Apartments with ParkingGlassboro Apartments with Pool
Glassboro Apartments with Washer-DryerGlassboro Cheap PlacesGlassboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlassboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNew Castle, DENarberth, PAMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PA
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rowan UniversityHarcum College
University of PennsylvaniaRosemont College
Saint Joseph's University