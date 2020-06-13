Apartment List
/
NJ
/
blackwood
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Blackwood, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
$
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Results within 1 mile of Blackwood

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2401 WIMBLEDON WAY
2401 Wimbledon Way, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1032 sqft
Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom 1st floor condo with modern kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring, newer carpet, separate laundry, master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with walk in
Results within 5 miles of Blackwood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$940
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 02:34pm
4 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
731 W. Wood Ave
731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425 Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1044 REGENCY PLACE
1044 Regency Pl, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2320 sqft
Wow, the largest model built in Villages At Parke Place, the Strauss with stone facade has many upgraded features such as fenced in rear yard, large deck, open floor plan, granite counter tops.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 HONEYSUCKLE DRIVE
23 Honeysuckle Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2119 sqft
Beautiful single family home located at the beginning of a cul-de-sac. Tons of privacy, woods backing the home. Executive-style living, this home is immaculate! Partially furnished at tenant's discretion.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
267 CHESTNUT STREET
267 Chestnut Street, Glendora, NJ
1 Bedroom
$845
1286 sqft
ARE YOU READY TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN? 267B Chestnut St. is ready for you. Available for move in June 10th.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
713 RUTLAND COURT
713 Rutland Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Welcome to 713 Rutland Court in desirable Canterbury Mews! Resting on a quiet cul-de-sac, this wonderful 2-story home is bright, spacious and clean.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1709 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
1709 Briarwood Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Wow! Check out this updated and well maintained property in the desirable Broadmoor neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2 CORONA COURT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
26 YORKSHIRE ROAD
26 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous updated 3-bedroom and 1-full bathroom rental in Gloucester Township has it all! Walk into your spacious kitchen with newer appliances and living room with updated carpet and a sliding glass door leading out

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
102 WINTERBERRY WAY
102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas.

1 of 23

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
114 CELESTINO COURT
114 Celestino Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Blackwood, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blackwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Blackwood 1 BedroomsBlackwood 2 BedroomsBlackwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBlackwood 3 BedroomsBlackwood Accessible Apartments
Blackwood Apartments with BalconyBlackwood Apartments with GarageBlackwood Apartments with GymBlackwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBlackwood Apartments with Parking
Blackwood Apartments with PoolBlackwood Apartments with Washer-DryerBlackwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlackwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PA
Pennsville, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PACroydon, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJFeasterville, PAPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Camden County CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University