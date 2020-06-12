/
2 bedroom apartments
97 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clementon, NJ
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
9 FANELLI LANE
9 Fanelli Lane, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2048 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, first floor apartment has off street parking. Large living room, private laundry, gas heat, central air, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal & wood burning fireplace in the living room.
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted.
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.
34 GLACIER DRIVE
34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9'
226 CENTURA
226 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1334 sqft
Recently updated two bedroom town home in the gated community of Centura, featuring a spacious living room/dining room area with fireplace, sliding glass door to the patio, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counter top.
133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
133 Franklin Cir, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
2401 WIMBLEDON WAY
2401 Wimbledon Way, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1032 sqft
Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom 1st floor condo with modern kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring, newer carpet, separate laundry, master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with walk in
334 MINCK AVENUE
334 Minck Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Immediate availability! Don't miss out of this fantastic SFH rental located on a tree-lined street in West Berlin. Fantastic location close to Route 561, Route 73 and other major roadways.
144 CENTURA
144 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1442 sqft
Convenient one level living with this 2 bed 2 full bath condo in desirable and private Centura Community. Safe underground parking and many wonderful amenities included with the rental price. Heat, water & sewer is also paid by the owner.
100 HAINES AVENUE
100 Haines Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1868 sqft
Nice upstairs unit in desirable Blackwood community. Near bus line and shopping. New carpet in all main rooms. Large storage area. Spacious bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen w/wood floor, Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer, Comfortable Living Room.
1809 ROBERTS WAY
1809 Roberts Way, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1809 ROBERTS WAY in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
