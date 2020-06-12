/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
516 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
205 KINGS CROFT
205 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill Mall
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 E Maple Ave
200 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Prospect Norse - Property Id: 291694 Discover a new place to live at 200 E Maple Ave in Merchantville, NJ. These apartments are located at 200 E. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Be sure to check out the apartment floorplan.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances and generous cabinet space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
505 MERCER STREET
505 Mercer Street, Golden Triangle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Gas, Electric, Water & Sewer included in rent. Perfect for apartment and or business. Within walking distance of the Cherry Hill Mall and public transportation. No Smoking and No Pets Allowed.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
25 S CHURCH ROAD
25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill Mall
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1130 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
Similar Pages
Cherry Hill Mall 1 BedroomsCherry Hill Mall 2 BedroomsCherry Hill Mall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Mall Apartments with Balcony
Cherry Hill Mall Apartments with GarageCherry Hill Mall Apartments with GymCherry Hill Mall Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCherry Hill Mall Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ