All apartments in Cherry Hill Mall
Find more places like 6 REGENCY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
/
6 REGENCY COURT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

6 REGENCY COURT

6 Regency Ct · (856) 424-4040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill Mall
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1753 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues. Jefferson Hospital, Cooper Health, Trader Joes, Wegman's, and Whole Foods are all within a few miles. Upon entering, the foyer leads you to the first floor master suite with walk in closet and additional closet space and a full master bathroom with double sinks,ceramic tile floors, shower and upgraded back splash. The lovely deck awaits you sipping your morning coffee. with private views of the trees. Travel upstairs to the large living room with recessed lighting, hardwood floors and plenty of sunlight. You will love the kitchen with full stainless steel appliance package, recessed lighting, corian counters. ceramic tile and under cabinet lighting. The breakfast bar joins you into the dining room with more hardwoods and plenty of space. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with great closet space, large linen closet and full bath with ceramic tile floors and upgraded back splash. This home is complete with a one car garage. Owners purchased brand new in Oct 2018 and will miss their home and neighborhood very much.Schedule your private tour today.All adult tenants must fill out an NTN application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 REGENCY COURT have any available units?
6 REGENCY COURT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 REGENCY COURT have?
Some of 6 REGENCY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 REGENCY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6 REGENCY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 REGENCY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6 REGENCY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill Mall.
Does 6 REGENCY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6 REGENCY COURT does offer parking.
Does 6 REGENCY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 REGENCY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 REGENCY COURT have a pool?
No, 6 REGENCY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6 REGENCY COURT have accessible units?
No, 6 REGENCY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6 REGENCY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 REGENCY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 REGENCY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 REGENCY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 REGENCY COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Buttonwood
601 Buttonwood Avenue
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill Mall 1 BedroomsCherry Hill Mall 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill Mall Apartments with ParkingCherry Hill Mall Dog Friendly Apartments
Cherry Hill Mall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ
Bellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity