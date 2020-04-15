6 REGENCY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues. Jefferson Hospital, Cooper Health, Trader Joes, Wegman's, and Whole Foods are all within a few miles. Upon entering, the foyer leads you to the first floor master suite with walk in closet and additional closet space and a full master bathroom with double sinks,ceramic tile floors, shower and upgraded back splash. The lovely deck awaits you sipping your morning coffee. with private views of the trees. Travel upstairs to the large living room with recessed lighting, hardwood floors and plenty of sunlight. You will love the kitchen with full stainless steel appliance package, recessed lighting, corian counters. ceramic tile and under cabinet lighting. The breakfast bar joins you into the dining room with more hardwoods and plenty of space. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with great closet space, large linen closet and full bath with ceramic tile floors and upgraded back splash. This home is complete with a one car garage. Owners purchased brand new in Oct 2018 and will miss their home and neighborhood very much.Schedule your private tour today.All adult tenants must fill out an NTN application.