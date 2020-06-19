All apartments in Cherry Hill Mall
Find more places like 205 KINGS CROFT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
/
205 KINGS CROFT
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

205 KINGS CROFT

205 Kings Croft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill Mall
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

205 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is. Beautiful grounds! A carport is attached to this unit so Parking is never a problem! This condo has its own carport and driveway. On the main level - Spacious living room with two story ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Slider doors to the deck with lots of natural sunlight. On the 2nd level - Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space with a large opening looking into the Dining area. Master suite has walk in closet with custom built-ins and a full bath. 2nd bedroom and another full bath. Washer and dryer located on the same floor for convenience. Neutral paint throughout and newer carpets. . Extra large storage area in back of carport - approx 6 feet wide by 12 feet long. Beautiful Community Pool & Tennis courts for your use. Close to all major highways (Rtes 73, 70, 38 & 295 as well as NJ Turnpike), local shopping (Situated between Moorestown & Cherry Hill Malls, Wegman's and the Garden State Pavilions, Whole Foods),15 minutes from Phila..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 KINGS CROFT have any available units?
205 KINGS CROFT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ.
What amenities does 205 KINGS CROFT have?
Some of 205 KINGS CROFT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 KINGS CROFT currently offering any rent specials?
205 KINGS CROFT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 KINGS CROFT pet-friendly?
No, 205 KINGS CROFT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill Mall.
Does 205 KINGS CROFT offer parking?
Yes, 205 KINGS CROFT does offer parking.
Does 205 KINGS CROFT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 KINGS CROFT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 KINGS CROFT have a pool?
Yes, 205 KINGS CROFT has a pool.
Does 205 KINGS CROFT have accessible units?
No, 205 KINGS CROFT does not have accessible units.
Does 205 KINGS CROFT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 KINGS CROFT has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 KINGS CROFT have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 KINGS CROFT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill Mall 1 BedroomsCherry Hill Mall 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill Mall Apartments with ParkingCherry Hill Mall Dog Friendly Apartments
Cherry Hill Mall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ
Bellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University