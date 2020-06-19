205 KINGS CROFT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is. Beautiful grounds! A carport is attached to this unit so Parking is never a problem! This condo has its own carport and driveway. On the main level - Spacious living room with two story ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Slider doors to the deck with lots of natural sunlight. On the 2nd level - Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space with a large opening looking into the Dining area. Master suite has walk in closet with custom built-ins and a full bath. 2nd bedroom and another full bath. Washer and dryer located on the same floor for convenience. Neutral paint throughout and newer carpets. . Extra large storage area in back of carport - approx 6 feet wide by 12 feet long. Beautiful Community Pool & Tennis courts for your use. Close to all major highways (Rtes 73, 70, 38 & 295 as well as NJ Turnpike), local shopping (Situated between Moorestown & Cherry Hill Malls, Wegman's and the Garden State Pavilions, Whole Foods),15 minutes from Phila..