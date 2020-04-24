49 SUMMIT AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020. LOCATION! Just a few blocks to town, train & local parks. Gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, great moldings throughout. Each Unit has one dedicated garage space and additional assigned parking. 2 Full Baths on 2nd Fl and 1 Full Bath on Lower Level. Great kitchen, breakfast bar plus room for a dining table. Beautiful, very large rear yard can be used by tenants. Laundry Room on lower level. Landlord provides lawn maintenance and snow removal.