Amenities

The Pierre Building is at 306 Cooper Street in downtown Camden NJ . A 32 unit rental project it includes 6 affordable apartments and 25 at market rate. Located across the street from the Rutgers Camden campus. Walking distance from Camden water-front NJ Transit, Septa and Patco and an NJ River Line stop across the street. Luxury living with great views of Philly and the Ben Franklin bridge. A few floor plans are available and are reflected in the photos. Dedicated parking lot available outside. This condo in the recently built Pierre Building looks bright and feels airy, and features great views of the city. Open floor plan living/dining areas. Kitchen breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors plus ceramic tiling in the over-sized bathroom with vanity. Security features include camera and web hookup entry systems for easy resident access. Beautiful lobby with comfortable seating area. Easy walk to job and transportation. Elevator, fitness center, community room, and personal Comcast and Fios hookups. Close to Cooper Hospital, Rutgers, Rowan, and Camden County College. Over the bridge from Philadelphia, and an hour to Atlantic City! Pets: Limit 1, under 25 lbs. See this amazing condo and make it your home before it's gone!