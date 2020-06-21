All apartments in Camden
306 COOPER STREET

306 Cooper Street · (866) 201-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 Cooper Street, Camden, NJ 08102
Downtown Camden

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,521

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
lobby
The Pierre Building is at 306 Cooper Street in downtown Camden NJ . A 32 unit rental project it includes 6 affordable apartments and 25 at market rate. Located across the street from the Rutgers Camden campus. Walking distance from Camden water-front NJ Transit, Septa and Patco and an NJ River Line stop across the street. Luxury living with great views of Philly and the Ben Franklin bridge. A few floor plans are available and are reflected in the photos. Dedicated parking lot available outside. This condo in the recently built Pierre Building looks bright and feels airy, and features great views of the city. Open floor plan living/dining areas. Kitchen breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors plus ceramic tiling in the over-sized bathroom with vanity. Security features include camera and web hookup entry systems for easy resident access. Beautiful lobby with comfortable seating area. Easy walk to job and transportation. Elevator, fitness center, community room, and personal Comcast and Fios hookups. Close to Cooper Hospital, Rutgers, Rowan, and Camden County College. Over the bridge from Philadelphia, and an hour to Atlantic City! Pets: Limit 1, under 25 lbs. See this amazing condo and make it your home before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 COOPER STREET have any available units?
306 COOPER STREET has a unit available for $1,521 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 COOPER STREET have?
Some of 306 COOPER STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 COOPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
306 COOPER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 COOPER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 COOPER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 306 COOPER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 306 COOPER STREET does offer parking.
Does 306 COOPER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 COOPER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 COOPER STREET have a pool?
No, 306 COOPER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 306 COOPER STREET have accessible units?
No, 306 COOPER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 306 COOPER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 COOPER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 COOPER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 COOPER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
