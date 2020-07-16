9 IRON GATE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space. 9 Iron Gate also offers features such as hardwood flooring, Modern Grey cabinetry with Moon White quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances at an unbeatable value! The master bath has a separate shower and soaker tub, and this property includes a large balcony off the main living area. The home is only 1 year old. Lennar at Iron Gate is a townhome community with 40 homes located in Sicklerville NJ. Minutes away from shopping, dining and all Major Highways. Philadelphia Lennar at Iron Gate is a great location for you! Come make this house your home today! Please view virtual tour to get a better sense of layout!