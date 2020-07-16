All apartments in Camden County
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:44 PM

9 IRON GATE ROAD

9 Iron Gate Rd · (856) 770-8588
Location

9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ 08081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1561 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space. 9 Iron Gate also offers features such as hardwood flooring, Modern Grey cabinetry with Moon White quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances at an unbeatable value! The master bath has a separate shower and soaker tub, and this property includes a large balcony off the main living area. The home is only 1 year old. Lennar at Iron Gate is a townhome community with 40 homes located in Sicklerville NJ. Minutes away from shopping, dining and all Major Highways. Philadelphia Lennar at Iron Gate is a great location for you! Come make this house your home today! Please view virtual tour to get a better sense of layout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 IRON GATE ROAD have any available units?
9 IRON GATE ROAD has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 IRON GATE ROAD have?
Some of 9 IRON GATE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 IRON GATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9 IRON GATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 IRON GATE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9 IRON GATE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 9 IRON GATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9 IRON GATE ROAD offers parking.
Does 9 IRON GATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 IRON GATE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 IRON GATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 9 IRON GATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9 IRON GATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9 IRON GATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9 IRON GATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 IRON GATE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 IRON GATE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 IRON GATE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9 IRON GATE ROAD?
