26 YORKSHIRE ROAD

Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous updated 3-bedroom and 1-full bathroom rental in Gloucester Township has it all! Walk into your spacious kitchen with newer appliances and living room with updated carpet and a sliding glass door leading out to a patio with fenced in yard. Head up the stairs to see the nice size three bedrooms, a washer and dryer hook-up in your upper floor laundry space, and a full bath. Background check is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow removal. House is cable ready. No Smoking, No Pets, No Fish Tanks, No Trampolines and No Direct TV type of dish. Applicants must complete National Tenant Network Report and Background Check. $30.00 Application Fee for each applicant 18 years and older. Schedule your appointment today.