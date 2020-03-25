All apartments in Camden County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 AM

26 YORKSHIRE ROAD

26 Yorkshire Road · (856) 582-1200
Location

26 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ 08081

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous updated 3-bedroom and 1-full bathroom rental in Gloucester Township has it all! Walk into your spacious kitchen with newer appliances and living room with updated carpet and a sliding glass door leading out to a patio with fenced in yard. Head up the stairs to see the nice size three bedrooms, a washer and dryer hook-up in your upper floor laundry space, and a full bath. Background check is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow removal. House is cable ready. No Smoking, No Pets, No Fish Tanks, No Trampolines and No Direct TV type of dish. Applicants must complete National Tenant Network Report and Background Check. $30.00 Application Fee for each applicant 18 years and older. Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD have any available units?
26 YORKSHIRE ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD have?
Some of 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
26 YORKSHIRE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden County.
Does 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD offer parking?
No, 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD have a pool?
No, 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 YORKSHIRE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
