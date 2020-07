Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr laundry garage internet access media room cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities. No detail is overlooked at Carlyle Towers, where amenities and service are unmatched. Conveniently located at the center of everything, Carlyle Towers means deluxe living and a place you will want to come home to. Move up and move in to Carlyle Towers.