40 Roseland Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated microwave oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey all of the apartments feature hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and in-the-wall a/c units. The laundry facility is located conveniently on the first floor and there is an assigned parking space for each apartment.



The borough of Caldwell is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as Caldwell College. The Grover Cleveland Park named after Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States is close by the building and features tennis courts, a jogging path, playgrounds, a baseball field and picnic areas. There is public transportation available near the building, with local buses and buses that travel into New York City.



There is abundant shopping and many great restaurants in Caldwell and the nearby towns. In addition,