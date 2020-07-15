All apartments in Caldwell
40 Roseland Avenue.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

40 Roseland Avenue

40 Roseland Avenue · (833) 274-3039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 Security deposit and First Months Free. Must move in by 8/1! *select units only!
Location

40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006
Caldwell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B10 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A06 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit B09 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 40 Roseland Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey all of the apartments feature hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and in-the-wall a/c units. The laundry facility is located conveniently on the first floor and there is an assigned parking space for each apartment.

The borough of Caldwell is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as Caldwell College. The Grover Cleveland Park named after Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States is close by the building and features tennis courts, a jogging path, playgrounds, a baseball field and picnic areas. There is public transportation available near the building, with local buses and buses that travel into New York City.

There is abundant shopping and many great restaurants in Caldwell and the nearby towns. In addition,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month to 1.5 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 1
restrictions: 40 lbs
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: On Site Parking: Limited Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 40 Roseland Avenue have any available units?
40 Roseland Avenue has 3 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 40 Roseland Avenue have?
Some of 40 Roseland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Roseland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
40 Roseland Avenue is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security deposit and First Months Free. Must move in by 8/1! *select units only!
Is 40 Roseland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Roseland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 40 Roseland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 40 Roseland Avenue offers parking.
Does 40 Roseland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Roseland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Roseland Avenue have a pool?
No, 40 Roseland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 40 Roseland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 40 Roseland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Roseland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Roseland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Roseland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 Roseland Avenue has units with air conditioning.

