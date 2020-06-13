Apartment List
159 Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Caldwell
1 Unit Available
27 FOREST AVE
27 Forest Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with a new renovated kitchen, bath & beautiful wood floors throughout the apt. Shared driveway leads to 2 designated parking spaces. Use of basement & patio. Tenant has use of washer, dryer, fridge and ac.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Caldwell
1 Unit Available
69 Bloomfield Avenue
69 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
Spacious Two Family unit on first floor with two bedrooms, full bath with tub/shower, eat-in-kitchen. Newly painted, new stove, and new barber carpet. Own laundry newer machines and own electric not co-shared.
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
16 LINCOLN ST
16 Lincoln Street, Roseland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
BI LEVEL, REDONE, MOTHER DAUGHTER SET UP. UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOMS , 0NE BATH, KITCHEN,LIVINGROOM,DINING ROOM, LOWER LEVEL 2 BRS, KITCHEN, FULL BA,AND LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE WALK OUT TO PAITO.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,235
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,838
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,860
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
57 WALNUT ST
57 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated first floor apartment in the heart of Montclair, steps to Walnut St Downtown and train station, with MidTown Direct train. New kitchen and bath. 2 bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14 SEYMOUR ST, Apt 7
14 Seymour St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Wonderful 1-2 BR 1st floor apartment in charming building w/lovely details & updates. Flexible floor plan includes LR w/fireplace, EIK, Bath, BR, smaller 2nd BR or home office, small DR or mud room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1 CLARIDGE DR 114
1 Claridge Drive, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated spacious 1 BR, 1.5 BTH 1200 Sq Ft condo with gorgeous Large walk in closet and 3 additional closets.... Extra room can be used as a 2nd BR, Office, Den or DR.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
108 LINCOLN AVE 1st Fl
108 Lincoln Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
UPDATED, ABSOLUTELY A MUST SEE; BRIGHT, CLEAN, SPACIOUS ROOMS, LARGER WINDOWS, ISLAND IN THE KITCHEN, SOFT CLOSE DRAWS & EXTENDED TO ALLOW FOR SEATING; GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND TILED; NO SMOKERS; CENTRAL AIR, CEILING FANS, HIGH CEILINGS,

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Singac
1 Unit Available
730 MAIN ST
730 Main St, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Second floor unit with a deck off the dining area. Very, very large rooms and a very open space. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant must maintain PSEG service contract on a/c-heat

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
89 W NORTHFIELD RD
89 West Northfield Road, Essex County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
UPDATED LARGE RENOVATED COLONIAL WITH UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE & GREAT ROOM, PLUS 2 DENS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER WINDOWS, CENTRAL AIR AND WALK UP ATTICE FOR STORAGE, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1 RYDAL PL
1 Rydal Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful 2 BR unit on second fl. Ultra bright and spacious, Formal DR, LR, Family Rm/Office/Den, Enclosed porch, Mod Kit, beautiful wood details, built-ins, beamed ceiling and ribbon wood floors. Crisp and immaculate.Garage parking, storage .

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
39 Harrison
39 Harrison Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural light fills this open floor plan condo w/ spacious living room & dining room. In-unit laundry offers a great convenience & you'll love the large bedroom with faux-exposed brick wall as well as double closets for plenty of storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
23 GIRARD AVE
23 Girard Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Location! close to parks, transportation, school, and worship. Great apartment with large Master bedroom. Heat and water included

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Caldwell, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Caldwell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

