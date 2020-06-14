Apartment List
/
NJ
/
caldwell
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ with garage

Caldwell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
16 LINCOLN ST
16 Lincoln Street, Roseland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
BI LEVEL, REDONE, MOTHER DAUGHTER SET UP. UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOMS , 0NE BATH, KITCHEN,LIVINGROOM,DINING ROOM, LOWER LEVEL 2 BRS, KITCHEN, FULL BA,AND LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE WALK OUT TO PAITO.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,838
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38 W MT PLEASANT AVE
38 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bed, 1.5 bath single family home. 1 car detached garage & 3 spots. Formal dining & Living rooms. Laundry in unfinished basement. Central A/C. No pets. Virtual Tour Available. Just updated with laminate & fresh paint throughout. 3 bed, 1.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
56 ST CHARLES AVE
56 Saint Charles Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bed, 1.5 bath Cape with office & garage. Updates to include fresh paint & new kitchen counter tops. Pets negotiable. 3 bed, 1.5 bath. Master bed on 2nd floor has a WIC & private 1/2 bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1 RYDAL PL
1 Rydal Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful 2 BR unit on second fl. Ultra bright and spacious, Formal DR, LR, Family Rm/Office/Den, Enclosed porch, Mod Kit, beautiful wood details, built-ins, beamed ceiling and ribbon wood floors. Crisp and immaculate.Garage parking, storage .

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39 Harrison
39 Harrison Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural light fills this open floor plan condo w/ spacious living room & dining room. In-unit laundry offers a great convenience & you'll love the large bedroom with faux-exposed brick wall as well as double closets for plenty of storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
63 WATCHUNG AVE
63 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Avail July 1st. This large bright 7 room 2nd fl apt boasts an updated kitchen, hardwood fls, french doors, decor fireplace, and high ceilings. Formal dining room, Garage pkng, 2 cars & yard share. Washer/Dryer in basement. No dogs allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
85 Park Ave
85 Park Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Sophistictated NYC style living! Rare 3 bedroom unit in luxury condo complete with everything - Hardwood floors throughout.Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops and top of the line SS appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 GLEN ROCK RD
6 Glen Rock Rd, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Unique furnished rental with great privacy, wooded area and reservoir is close to NYC Midtown direct train and Upper Montclair shops and restaurants and movie theatre close by.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
50 VALLEY WAY (Apt. 2)
50 Valley Way, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large 2nd Floor Apartment - Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Living Room, Dining Room, and updated eat-in-Kitchen with newer stainless appliances and countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Caldwell, NJ

Caldwell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

