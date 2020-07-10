/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM
167 Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
4 CENTRAL AVE
4 Central Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Newly constructed 2-3 br condo at The Brownstones of Caldwell. Open floorplan with breakfast bar in kitchen, living/dining combo, powder room and electric, heatolator fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
36 WHITFIELD ST
36 Whitfield Street, Caldwell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This must see, newly updated first floor apartment, is in the center of Caldwell and is steps away from Bloomfield Avenue. You will enjoy all the updates this apartment has to offer, as well as two personal spots, and private washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4 PRING CT
4 Pring Court, Essex County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,200
Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of West Orange?s most sought after communities The Grande at Pleasantdale.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
4 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,605
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
50 PINE ST C3015
50 Pine St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
First floor downtown Condo in the Montclair Mews. NYC/Hoboken Trains & Bus a block away. Condo offers 1 floor living with 2 bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath as well as washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
422 VALLEY RD
422 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1400 sqft
Upscale 7 rooms, 3 beds 1 bath, Large Sunny & Clean, beautiful modern kitchen & bath, additional enclosed 3 season private porch, Study for your Zoom meetings, Formal LR & DR, hardwood fls, french doors, decor fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13 OAK TER
13 Oak Terrace, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL OVERSIZED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT! Nestled in one of West Orange's most desirable sections, this second floor apartment is sure to impress. Rooms are LARGE with tons of closet space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Singac
37 VERANDA AVE
37 Veranda Avenue, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
Immaculate private home with fenced yard, large screened in porch in back of house, 2 car garage, 2 bdr , full basement with washer/dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Landlord will maintain the landscaping.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
19 BAXTER LN
19 Baxter Ln, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Turn key living in a vibrant community crossed with a convenient commute. Enter and be embraced by a three level foyer, an effortless open flow, and countless windows to brighten the day.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 AUDOBON RD
5 Audobon Road, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
A Beautiful 4 Bedrms 2 FB 1 Cargarege single house in Livingston for rent, excellent location close to NYC bus stop, town center shopping & dining, top rated NJ schools, nice backyard with open porch nice living room w/open kitchen, all HW floors,
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12 MC MANUS CT
12 McManus Ct, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Move right in and make this your home. Sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury townhouse in the FOREST CREEK development. The Great Room has cathedral ceilings, fireplace and large picture windows.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 MACOPIN DR
10 Macopin Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
A fabulous single house w/3 Bedrms 2 full baths 1 Cargarage in Livingston for rent, Prime Livingston HS location also close to elementary school, NYCbus stop, large master suite w/luxury bathrm sunny family room large size deck overlook beautiful
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1 CAROLINA AVE
1 Carolina Avenue, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Wonderful Single Family House, 4 bed 2.5 bath w Washer Dryer, Garage, large Deck & Yard. NTN background check req'd. Owner is a licensed realtor. Pets Negotiable. All bedrooms will fit a Queen bed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Orange
33 ASHLAND AVE
33 Ashland Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,710
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The on-site leasing center is located at 33 Ashland Avenue in West Orange and is open daily Monday-Friday 10-6 and 11-5 on weekends. Please reach out to the leasing office directly to schedule an appointment today.
Similar Pages
Caldwell 1 BedroomsCaldwell 2 BedroomsCaldwell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCaldwell Accessible ApartmentsCaldwell Apartments with Balcony
Caldwell Apartments with GarageCaldwell Apartments with GymCaldwell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCaldwell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCaldwell Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJ