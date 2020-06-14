/
1 bedroom apartments
123 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Caldwell, NJ
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Caldwell
2 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Caldwell
1 Unit Available
51 ROSELAND AVE UNIT 3
51 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
850 sqft
Move right in to this super cute, spacious, updated 1st fl unit. 1br/1ba, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new windows, generous closet space plus extra storage. Excellent location!...
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell
East Hanover
5 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,828
946 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
31 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
559 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
680 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Orange
1 Unit Available
33 ASHLAND AVE
33 Ashland Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,720
990 sqft
The on-site leasing center is located at 33 Ashland Avenue in West Orange and is open daily Monday-Friday 10-6 and 11-5 on weekends. Please reach out to the leasing office directly to schedule an appointment today.
1 Unit Available
1 CLARIDGE DR 114
1 Claridge Drive, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1200 sqft
Beautifully updated spacious 1 BR, 1.5 BTH 1200 Sq Ft condo with gorgeous Large walk in closet and 3 additional closets.... Extra room can be used as a 2nd BR, Office, Den or DR.
1 Unit Available
570 BLOOMFIELD AVE
570 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful studio apartment in the center of downtown Montclair. Featuring hardwood floors and access to laundry facilities in building. Heat and hot water included.
1 Unit Available
124 CLAREMONT AVE
124 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
This historic home offers a 1st floor apt with high ceilings. Heat and HW are included plus 1 block to town and train.
1 Unit Available
16 SEYMOUR ST APT 13
16 Seymour Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
Classic brick pre-war building near NYC transit and all that downtown Montclair has to offer. Original parquet floors and moldings throughout. New windows, high ceilings, afternoon sunlight. Updated EIK with pantry.
1 Unit Available
75-77 FOREST ST
75-77 Forest Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
GREAT LOCATION !!! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN,
1 Unit Available
39 Harrison
39 Harrison Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Natural light fills this open floor plan condo w/ spacious living room & dining room. In-unit laundry offers a great convenience & you'll love the large bedroom with faux-exposed brick wall as well as double closets for plenty of storage.
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
1 Unit Available
80 MIDLAND AVE
80 Midland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Welcome to an all utilities included Montclair rental! Step onto the Brazilian Walnut front porch and enter the foyer of this absolutely charming colonial house filled with bright light.
1 Unit Available
25 Upper Mountain Ave
25 Upper Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,999
Located on the corner of Upper Mountain and Claremont Avenues lies this 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with plenty of storage, recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with two full-size
