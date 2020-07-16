All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

18 Blueberry Lane

18 Blueberry Lane · (856) 288-2297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18 Blueberry Lane, Burlington County, NJ 08046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT!!

NEWLY REDESIGNED FLOOR PLAN.
CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM!
Brand NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT!

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home has been completed updated. It boasts a floor plan with great flow. The beautiful and spacious kitchen includes wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and laminate flooring. The 2 bedrooms, family room and living room all have laminate flooring with carpet in the master. The bathrooms are updated with ceramic flooring. The home features NEW heat and A/C. This home has been painted throughout with neutral colors. It offers ample closet space. This home has so much to offer, truly a great value. Close to NJ Turnpike, River line, 295, Route 130 and easy access to Philadelphia and New York.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Blueberry Lane have any available units?
18 Blueberry Lane has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Blueberry Lane have?
Some of 18 Blueberry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Blueberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18 Blueberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Blueberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18 Blueberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 18 Blueberry Lane offer parking?
No, 18 Blueberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18 Blueberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Blueberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Blueberry Lane have a pool?
No, 18 Blueberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18 Blueberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 18 Blueberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Blueberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Blueberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Blueberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Blueberry Lane has units with air conditioning.
