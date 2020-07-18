15 WILLOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Eaton model in the much desired Clifton Mill community. UPDATED BATH, NEWER High Efficiency HVAC, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES - first floor features a living room with dramatic cathedral ceilings, a separate dining room, a lovely family room with a gas fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with 42" cabinets and access to an enclosed paver patio for those great summer BBQs! The second floor boasts a large master bedroom with a sitting area, vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, and a master bath with a double sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower stall. The Eaton model is ideal with an OVERSIZED 2nd bedroom. It's like having 2 master bedrooms. Other features include a 1 car attached garage and a huge basement offering plenty of space for a workshop, workout area or storage ~~~ lots of possibilities! Clifton Mill is a beautifully maintained community with a pool and tennis courts. This great home also has easy access to Routes 295, 130, 206, the NJ Turnpike and the Bordentown Riverline Station. Get to anywhere easily. ***VERY good/Excellent Credit Required