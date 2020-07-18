All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

15 WILLOW WAY

15 Willow Way · (609) 784-8021
Location

15 Willow Way, Burlington County, NJ 08505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Eaton model in the much desired Clifton Mill community. UPDATED BATH, NEWER High Efficiency HVAC, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES - first floor features a living room with dramatic cathedral ceilings, a separate dining room, a lovely family room with a gas fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with 42" cabinets and access to an enclosed paver patio for those great summer BBQs! The second floor boasts a large master bedroom with a sitting area, vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, and a master bath with a double sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub and a separate shower stall. The Eaton model is ideal with an OVERSIZED 2nd bedroom. It's like having 2 master bedrooms. Other features include a 1 car attached garage and a huge basement offering plenty of space for a workshop, workout area or storage ~~~ lots of possibilities! Clifton Mill is a beautifully maintained community with a pool and tennis courts. This great home also has easy access to Routes 295, 130, 206, the NJ Turnpike and the Bordentown Riverline Station. Get to anywhere easily. ***VERY good/Excellent Credit Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 WILLOW WAY have any available units?
15 WILLOW WAY has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 WILLOW WAY have?
Some of 15 WILLOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 WILLOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15 WILLOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 WILLOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15 WILLOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 15 WILLOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15 WILLOW WAY offers parking.
Does 15 WILLOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 WILLOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 WILLOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 15 WILLOW WAY has a pool.
Does 15 WILLOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 15 WILLOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15 WILLOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 WILLOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 WILLOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 WILLOW WAY has units with air conditioning.
