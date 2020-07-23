106 WHARTON ROAD

Amenities

Get here quick! ~ Youll love this RARE 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in the desirable Stonegate neighborhood. Freshly painted interior, granite counter tops in the kitchen and all bathrooms, hardwood like laminate floors in the main living area and neutral carpeting in the bedrooms make it super easy to just move right in and add your personal flair. The living room provides the space you need for relaxing and entertaining. The kitchen has brand new countertops and there is plenty of cabinet and counter space. The property has the convenience of opening to a spacious grassy common area wonderful for added pleasant scenery or great for playing ball on. There are essentially two en suite master bedrooms. One on the second floor and one on the third floor. Both have ample closet space. The 2nd bedroom on the second floor uses the full bath just down the hall. All three full baths also have brand new granite countertops. The laundry room is also located on the second floor. The neighborhood has amenities that include a playground, tennis courts and a community pool. Move right in and enjoy a carefree lifestyle, all in a super convenient location close to all major roads, shops and dining.