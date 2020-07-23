All apartments in Burlington County
106 WHARTON ROAD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:24 AM

106 WHARTON ROAD

106 Wharton Road · (856) 321-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

106 Wharton Road, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1679 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Get here quick! ~ Youll love this RARE 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in the desirable Stonegate neighborhood. Freshly painted interior, granite counter tops in the kitchen and all bathrooms, hardwood like laminate floors in the main living area and neutral carpeting in the bedrooms make it super easy to just move right in and add your personal flair. The living room provides the space you need for relaxing and entertaining. The kitchen has brand new countertops and there is plenty of cabinet and counter space. The property has the convenience of opening to a spacious grassy common area wonderful for added pleasant scenery or great for playing ball on. There are essentially two en suite master bedrooms. One on the second floor and one on the third floor. Both have ample closet space. The 2nd bedroom on the second floor uses the full bath just down the hall. All three full baths also have brand new granite countertops. The laundry room is also located on the second floor. The neighborhood has amenities that include a playground, tennis courts and a community pool. Move right in and enjoy a carefree lifestyle, all in a super convenient location close to all major roads, shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 WHARTON ROAD have any available units?
106 WHARTON ROAD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 WHARTON ROAD have?
Some of 106 WHARTON ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 WHARTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
106 WHARTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 WHARTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 106 WHARTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 106 WHARTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 106 WHARTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 106 WHARTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 WHARTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 WHARTON ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 106 WHARTON ROAD has a pool.
Does 106 WHARTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 106 WHARTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 106 WHARTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 WHARTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 WHARTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 WHARTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
