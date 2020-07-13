Apartment List
386 Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ with parking

Verified




4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
408 4th Avenue
408 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
House is available, Aug 29-Sept16Sept 23-30Sept is $4800 a weekOct is $4000 a weekOwner will rent for $700 a night two night min.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
500 Evergreen Avenue
500 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
2755 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL! Aug 3-31. 18K. Oversized Corner Lot, 3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home only 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN! Beautiful wrap-around front porch with outdoor seating and TV. Sleeps 10. Gas Fireplace. Large living room, kitchen and dining room.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
1211 Ocean Avenue
1211 Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Summer Rental in Fabulous Bradley Beach!! Just Bring Your Beach Gear! This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage features a spacious open floor plan. Recently renovated with new floors & cabinets.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
609 Park Place Avenue
609 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
RENOVATED HOME - 2 large bedrooms (one with french doors), 1 bath apartment with BASEMENT for storage. W/D hook-up. Newer kitchen with Stainless Steel kitchen appliances. Hardwood floors, New flooring, Large pantry. Ample storage and closet space.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
408 Burlington Avenue
408 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Summer Rental .Fantastic 4/5 bedroom, 2 bath updated home 3 blocks from the beach. Rocking chair front porch and upper deck with wonderful water views overlooking Sylvan lake. Large deck out back for bar-b-cuing.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.




1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
109 Cliff Avenue
109 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL Oct 1 to May 1st with ocean views and parking in beautiful Bradley Beach! Fully renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated, this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath multi level townhouse is the perfect oasis at the beach! Spend your days



1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
Annual 4,800 a monthSeasonal 6 months Summer 40kWinter 6 months season 25kWINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished with designer furniture.




1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
615 5th Avenue
615 5th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 615 5th Avenue in Avon-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!




1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
123 Borden Avenue
123 Borden Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath second floor apartment fully renovated. This apartment is just a few blocks to the lovely downtown Asbury Park area and beaches. The unit has an updated kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances.




1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.




1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.




1 Unit Available
88 Mount Carmel Way
88 Mount Carmel Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Winter Rental as of October 5, 2020 til Mid June 2021 @ $1250 Mo. incl UTIL. No Pets, No Smoking. Also Available September for $3100.




1 Unit Available
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.




1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
September @ $1900 week w/ 2 BEACH BADGES.




1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.




1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
435 Lincoln Lane
435 Lincoln Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,600
Adorable cottage available for summer rental, remainder of JULY $4,600 , AUGUST $4,600. One bedroom, living room, kitchen with all dishes etc., linens, washer dryer, basic cable TV, wifi, storage for bikes and beach chairs in garage, small yard area.




1 Unit Available
102 Broadway
102 Broadway, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Charming 1 bedroom in owner occupied 3 family. First floor apartment with private entrance and porch. Living room, dining room, galley kitchen, bedroom and bath. common laundry and storage in basement.




1 Unit Available
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy living near the Ocean in the quiet offseason in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Comfortable 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on the third floor is steps from the beach and boardwalk and is available from October 1 until May 31.




1 Unit Available
15 Atlantic Avenue
15 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM WINTER RENTAL (October 15 - April 30, 2021) W/ OCEAN VIEWS FROM PRIVATE 2ND FLOOR WRAP AROUND PORCH ON FIRST BEACH BLOCK IN OCEAN GROVE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bradley Beach, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bradley Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

