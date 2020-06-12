/
3 bedroom apartments
371 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
403 Monmouth Avenue
403 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
Lovely Annual 6 bedroom rental in desirable south end of Bradley Beach!! Only 4 blocks to beach!!! Enjoy lake views from enclosed porch!! Spacious, updated home with storage galore!! Gorgeous large kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops!
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
205 Ocean Park Avenue
205 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Fantastic Opportunity to spend the Summer in Bradley Beach. Available July 4 thru Labor Day for $28,000. This three bedroom 2.5 bath home is located just over one block to the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
605 Monmouth Avenue
605 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Only available September 15th to Oct 1st currently. The cutest house on the street and just a few short blocks to the beach! This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is now available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
905 Central Avenue
905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
407 2nd Avenue
407 2nd Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1665 sqft
Aug 1 - Aug 31 - $10,000!Beautiful South side of Bradley Beach - park your car in the driveway and walk a few blocks East to the beach or a few blocks West to great take out restaurants & shops.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Lareine Avenue
304 Lareine Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
AUGUST AVAILABLE, 7K. Adorable and Affordable Large Rear Cottage Bungalow available for a Summer Tenancy! Summer Rental! Located just 2 short blocks from the Beach, this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has everything you need to enjoy the summer at the show.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
109 Ocean Park Avenue
109 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
Summer Rental - Updated 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with beautiful water views inside and out. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Burlington Avenue
408 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
Summer Rental .Fantastic 4/5 bedroom, 2 bath updated home 3 blocks from the beach. Rocking chair front porch and upper deck with wonderful water views overlooking Sylvan lake. Large deck out back for bar-b-cuing.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
218 4th Avenue
218 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2nd Beach Block! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Bradley Beach home available for weekly/monthly rental. Relax on the front porch and grill/dine on the patio after a fun day at the beach.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
117 Cliff Avenue
117 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
5 Bedroom Original Victorian Beach house, just steps to the beach. Tucked on a quiet one-way street in the northern end of Bradley Beach, this spacious home offers an expansive front porch with ocean views & salty sea breezes.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 8/1 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
25 Poole Avenue
25 Poole Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3100 sqft
It's all about location! Spend your summer in this charming rental in Avon that accomodates up to 8guests on the Shark River.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
98 Main Avenue
98 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Winter Rental Available October 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
804 Emory Street
804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1588 sqft
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer SUMMER RENTALS. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
51 Laurel Avenue
51 Laurel Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
742 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bed 2 bath annual rental in Neptune City. Four blocks from shopping center and 1.5 miles to beach. Unit is stand alone building in 4 unit property.
