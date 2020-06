Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Aug 1 - Aug 31 - $10,000!Beautiful South side of Bradley Beach - park your car in the driveway and walk a few blocks East to the beach or a few blocks West to great take out restaurants & shops. Wrap around porch to linger on during those long Summer nights. Huge backyard with grill for dining al fresco. Offering this 1920's grand home fully furnished.