2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
16 Surf Avenue
16 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO SUMMER RENTAL WITH OCEAN VIEWS from sun room. Located 1 block from the beach, blocks to Asbury Park and center of Ocean Grove, this 1,100 sq.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
71 Mount Tabor Way
71 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!!! Welcome to your SUMMER Getaway! Fully Equipped Two Bedroom / Two Bathroom Luxury Apartment with Adorable Wrap around Front Porch overlooking Greenleaf Park! This second and third floor apt features: Fully stocked modernized
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious Winter Rental first floor 2 Bedroom Condo on Beach Block! Enjoy living/dining area with beach views, decorative fire place, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and hardwood floors throughout first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
415 3rd Avenue
415 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1200 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. You choose...$6,000 for July, $6,000 for August or $5,000 for September. Enjoy this fully furnished spacious first floor 2br/2bth with an open floor plan for all your entertaining needs.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
107 Asbury Avenue
107 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 CAR DRIVEWAY included !
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
411 Lincoln Avenue
411 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,700
1500 sqft
Cozy Summer rental with 2 bedroom and 2 baths. There is a den on the first floor that leads to the backyard. Front porch for those nice summer days. Private parking in the rear and street parking. No pets. JUNE availability. Not July or August
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
111 5TH AVENUE
111 5th Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Oceanview and just steps away from beautiful Bradley Beach! This newly renovated inside and out 2 bedroom 2 bath annual rental is available just in time for Summer at the Jersey Shore.
Results within 5 miles of Bradley Beach
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
