Bradley Beach, NJ
611 Newark Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:21 PM

611 Newark Avenue

611 Newark Avenue · (732) 632-7693
Location

611 Newark Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Walk to beach, NYC train, Ocean Grove & Asbury Park from this 1 bedroom, 2nd floor, Bradley Beach duplex house. The space includes a sunny living room with a full-sized sleeper sofa and a 32'' flat screen TV with cable & wi-fi. Unit has a dining area for 2, and open concept kitchen. Bedroom has a queen-sized memory foam bed. There are two window air conditioning units that keep the place cool. Enjoy shared use of use of a yard/patio and breezy porch. Rental comes with 2 beach badges. Monthly rate $3,000 June, $5,000 July; $ 5,000 August and includes all utilities, 2 beach badges, and cleaning charges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Newark Avenue have any available units?
611 Newark Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 611 Newark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 Newark Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Newark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 611 Newark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Beach.
Does 611 Newark Avenue offer parking?
No, 611 Newark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 611 Newark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Newark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Newark Avenue have a pool?
No, 611 Newark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 611 Newark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 Newark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Newark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Newark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Newark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 Newark Avenue has units with air conditioning.
