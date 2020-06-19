611 Newark Avenue

Amenities

Walk to beach, NYC train, Ocean Grove & Asbury Park from this 1 bedroom, 2nd floor, Bradley Beach duplex house. The space includes a sunny living room with a full-sized sleeper sofa and a 32'' flat screen TV with cable & wi-fi. Unit has a dining area for 2, and open concept kitchen. Bedroom has a queen-sized memory foam bed. There are two window air conditioning units that keep the place cool. Enjoy shared use of use of a yard/patio and breezy porch. Rental comes with 2 beach badges. Monthly rate $3,000 June, $5,000 July; $ 5,000 August and includes all utilities, 2 beach badges, and cleaning charges.