310 5th Avenue

Enjoy a memorable Summer down the shore in this darling cottage by the sea.Featuring open concept living, a brand new bathroom, high ceiling with skylight, 2 beach badges, beach chairs, beach umbrella, outdoor grill, patio with table and chairs, outdoor shower, bicycles, WiFi, TV, and screened in porch! There are AC units, a washer (no dryer and no dishwasher). Located 3 blocks from the beach and 3 blocks from Main Street, right in the heart of this family friendly beach town.Available from Memorial Day through Labor Day OR May, $4500; June, $5000; July, $5000; August, $5000; September, $4500.