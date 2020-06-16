All apartments in Bradley Beach
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

310 5th Avenue

310 5th Avenue · (732) 517-0102
Location

310 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Enjoy a memorable Summer down the shore in this darling cottage by the sea.Featuring open concept living, a brand new bathroom, high ceiling with skylight, 2 beach badges, beach chairs, beach umbrella, outdoor grill, patio with table and chairs, outdoor shower, bicycles, WiFi, TV, and screened in porch! There are AC units, a washer (no dryer and no dishwasher). Located 3 blocks from the beach and 3 blocks from Main Street, right in the heart of this family friendly beach town.Available from Memorial Day through Labor Day OR May, $4500; June, $5000; July, $5000; August, $5000; September, $4500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 5th Avenue have any available units?
310 5th Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 5th Avenue have?
Some of 310 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
310 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 310 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Beach.
Does 310 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 310 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 310 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 310 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 310 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 310 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 310 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
