2nd Beach Block! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Bradley Beach home available for weekly/monthly rental. Relax on the front porch and grill/dine on the patio after a fun day at the beach. Central AC, Detached Garage, Paver Driveway for Off Street Parking. Basement with half bath and laundry. Furnished porch and patio with Weber outdoor grill. 4 Beach Badges included for use during your stay. AVAILABLE AUGUST 29-LABOR DAY. ALSO AVAILABLE MAY 30- June 27th for reduced rate of $8,000. All other weeks are already booked. NO Smoking NO Pets. $1500 security $200 one time cleaning fee in addition to rent.