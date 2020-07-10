125 WILSON ST

Amenities

Great 1 bedroom apartment in 3 family home in desirable flats section of Boonton. First floor boasts living room, bedroom, kitchen and great sun porch as added living space. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a great feel. Lower level has additional living space along with laundry room and full bath. The lower lever room next to the bathroom has been used as a closet room in the past. Additional features include shared access to the back yard, off street parking in inclement weather, close to NYC public transportation and major highways.