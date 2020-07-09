All apartments in Blackwood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

240 MORRIS AVE

240 Morris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

240 Morris Avenue, Blackwood, NJ 08012

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This Blackwood rental home is a side-by-side twin with driveway parking and big back yard. The living room has lots of windows for natural light. Off of the living room is the largest of the 3 bedrooms. There is new flooring in the living room that continues down the hall leading to the other two bedrooms and kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has new carbines and counter tops. There is a back door that leads into the fenced in yard. The bathroom is new and there is also a stacked washer/dryer. This home has central air. There are pull down-steps in the second bedroom that lead to a very large attic with high ceilings that can be used for tons of storage. The entire interior has been freshly painted and new carpets have been installed in the bedrooms. This Blackwood home is in a quite area yet only minutes from the Black Horse Pike and Rt. 42 and plenty of shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 MORRIS AVE have any available units?
240 MORRIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blackwood, NJ.
What amenities does 240 MORRIS AVE have?
Some of 240 MORRIS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 MORRIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
240 MORRIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 MORRIS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 240 MORRIS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blackwood.
Does 240 MORRIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 240 MORRIS AVE offers parking.
Does 240 MORRIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 MORRIS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 MORRIS AVE have a pool?
No, 240 MORRIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 240 MORRIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 240 MORRIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 240 MORRIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 MORRIS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 MORRIS AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 MORRIS AVE has units with air conditioning.
