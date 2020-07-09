240 MORRIS AVE

Amenities

This Blackwood rental home is a side-by-side twin with driveway parking and big back yard. The living room has lots of windows for natural light. Off of the living room is the largest of the 3 bedrooms. There is new flooring in the living room that continues down the hall leading to the other two bedrooms and kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has new carbines and counter tops. There is a back door that leads into the fenced in yard. The bathroom is new and there is also a stacked washer/dryer. This home has central air. There are pull down-steps in the second bedroom that lead to a very large attic with high ceilings that can be used for tons of storage. The entire interior has been freshly painted and new carpets have been installed in the bedrooms. This Blackwood home is in a quite area yet only minutes from the Black Horse Pike and Rt. 42 and plenty of shopping.