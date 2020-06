Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Must see this spacious apartment, first floor offers updated kitchen, formal dining room, living room and half bathroom. Laundry in unit on the first floor. 2nd floor offers two good size bedrooms and a newly renovated full bathroom. Hardwood floor throughout. Basement is for storage. Nice backyard and deck for entertainment. Great location and close to shopping, public transportation and parks.