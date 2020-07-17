All apartments in Belleville
Belleville, NJ
240 FOREST ST
240 FOREST ST

240 Forest St · (973) 736-1600
Location

240 Forest St, Belleville, NJ 07109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Apart. currently being updated and painted . On street parking. Owner occupied. Rental App., proof income, 1 month security & credit report required. Tenant must supply renters insurance. Two family house ,owner occupied and located in a great neighborhood. Second floor apartment in a 2 family house. Central Air conditioning works well and has hookups for washer and dryer in the unit. Large living room, eat-in kitchen and a lot of current updates including all new SS appliance, and freshly painted. Currently being updated but will be ready for July 1. Tenant pays their own utilities, landlord pays water. Plenty of on-street parking. Rental App., proof income, 1 month security & credit report required. Tenant must supply proof of renters insurance to landlord apartment being worked on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 FOREST ST have any available units?
240 FOREST ST has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 FOREST ST have?
Some of 240 FOREST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 FOREST ST currently offering any rent specials?
240 FOREST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 FOREST ST pet-friendly?
No, 240 FOREST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleville.
Does 240 FOREST ST offer parking?
Yes, 240 FOREST ST offers parking.
Does 240 FOREST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 FOREST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 FOREST ST have a pool?
No, 240 FOREST ST does not have a pool.
Does 240 FOREST ST have accessible units?
No, 240 FOREST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 240 FOREST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 FOREST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 FOREST ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 FOREST ST has units with air conditioning.
