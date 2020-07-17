240 FOREST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Apart. currently being updated and painted . On street parking. Owner occupied. Rental App., proof income, 1 month security & credit report required. Tenant must supply renters insurance. Two family house ,owner occupied and located in a great neighborhood. Second floor apartment in a 2 family house. Central Air conditioning works well and has hookups for washer and dryer in the unit. Large living room, eat-in kitchen and a lot of current updates including all new SS appliance, and freshly painted. Currently being updated but will be ready for July 1. Tenant pays their own utilities, landlord pays water. Plenty of on-street parking. Rental App., proof income, 1 month security & credit report required. Tenant must supply proof of renters insurance to landlord apartment being worked on.