172 WASHINGTON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BLINDS AND WINDOW AIR CONDITIONING UNITS INCLUDED. 2ND BR IS SMALL AND WOULD MAKE A GREAT HOME OFFICE. SHARED USE OF BACKYARD. PETS ALLOWED WITH BREED LIMITATIONS. LAUNDROMAT ON BLOCK. STREET OR MUNICIPAL LOT PARKING NEXT DOOR. PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS OR MEDICAL SCHOOL STUDENTS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, ROUTE 21, ROUTE 3. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR FIRST $100 IN REPAIRS. CREDIT APPLICATION PLUS EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION, 1ST MONTH, AND 1.5 SECURITY DEPOSIT. LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE.