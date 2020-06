Amenities

Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook. Fully furnished, washer/dryer, porch with views of Twilight Lake. A block from the beach. In town next to Restaurants, Mueller's Bakery, The Cheese Shop and Shopping. NO PETS ALLOWED