3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
329 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
25 Poole Avenue
25 Poole Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3100 sqft
It's all about location! Spend your summer in this charming rental in Avon that accomodates up to 8guests on the Shark River.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
203 Washington Avenue
203 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Only 2 short blocks to the beach. Large front porch and BBQ in the backyard. Enjoy your summer vacation on the Jersey Shore. Parking for 2 cars in driveway.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
15 Lincoln Avenue
15 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Four bedroom, 2 bath home just steps from the beach available July 18- 25 only $5,000 a week. Two bedrooms located on the 1st floor. Six badges included with rental along with beach chairs, umbrella and beach towels. Front an rear open porches.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
311 Ocean Avenue
311 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Oceanfront home located in the sought after Avon By the Sea available for the month of August. This 5 bedroom home offers panoramic views of the Atlantic.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
112 Sylvania Avenue
112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
216 Main Street
216 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Enjoy the Summer In Avon by the Sea! Spacious three bedroom rental features hardwood floors, central air renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer dryer, plus back porch and patio for Summer grilling.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
224 Roosevelt Avenue
224 Roosevelt Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 224 Roosevelt Avenue in Avon-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
24 Poole Avenue
24 Poole Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2862 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON. Place this home at the top of your list for July or August 2020! Next Summer is in high demand for this beautifully designed and appointed 3/4 bedroom Custom Waterfront home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
516 4th Avenue
516 4th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
950 sqft
Here is the summer vacation home you have been dreaming of in Avon-by-the-Sea. Available May and/or June! This meticulous ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, washer/dryer, full basement, outdoor shower and barbecue .
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
337 Norwood Avenue
337 Norwood Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1200 sqft
2020 SUMMER SEASON JUNE JULY AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RENTAL. JUNE $6,000 JULY $15,000 AUGUST $15,000, SEPTEMBER $6,000, TWO WEEK RENTAL $7,500, WINTER RENTAL $1,600 PER MONTH OCTOBER-MAY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
7 Lincoln Avenue
7 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer rental available, only 1 house in from the beach with incredible ocean views! Neat and clean, beachy feel, fully furnished. Great home for entertaining with 1st floor living/dining area, 2nd fl great room w/ocean views, wet bar & WF balcony.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
342 Lincoln Avenue
342 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
AVAILABLE WEEKLY FROM AUGUST 15 TH THROUGH END OF SEPTEMBER.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
334 Washington Avenue
334 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for your summer vacation. Only 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Many restaurants and Asbury Park nightlife are a short distance away. Lovely open front porch with a beautiful backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Avon-by-the-Sea
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 8/1 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
800 A Street
800 A Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Winter Rental. Available Sept.18, 2020-May 17, 2021. One block from Belmar Beach. 3 Bedrooms plus large bonus room on 2nd level. 1.5 Bathrooms. Tenant to pay all utilities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
413 5th Avenue
413 5th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
WEEKLY RENTAL FOR THE LAST TWO WEEKS IN SEPTEMBER. SEPT 12 - OCT 3, $3,250 PER WEEK. Renovated home with large finished basement, modern kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, yard, grill, outdoor shower and a beautiful open front porch.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
319 12th Avenue
319 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Come see this beautiful WINTER RENTAL available 9/15-5/15. Meticulous and inviting, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for you to move in. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet space and large pantry.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
612 12th Avenue
612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
