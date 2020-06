Amenities

Terrific winter rental available for the September 15, 2020 through May 15, 2021 term. Are you building or raising a home? This may be a perfect temporary rental for you! Two bedrooms plus a loft, living room, modern eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher, washer and dryer, extra finished room on first entry level, parking. Don't hesitate, this won't last! Good credit required. No smoking. No Pets. Tenant pays utilities.