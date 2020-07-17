All apartments in Atlantic County
4944 Winterbury Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:56 PM

4944 Winterbury Dr

4944 Winterbury Dr · (609) 220-2711
Location

4944 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ 08330

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Inviting 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townehome that features a spacious Living Room with neutral Berber carpet and a double window with blinds, a full kitchen that has a gas range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, stainless steel sink, wood cabinets, and a ceramic tile floor.The adjacent dining area has a ceramic tile floor, ceiling fan and a box window with blinds. There is a large Master Bedroom with a ceiling fan and a walk in closet that has a built in shoe rack. The upstairs main bath features a ceramic tile floor and bath surround. The roomy 2nd bedroom has Berber carpet,closet and a ceiling fan, Additionally, there is an upstairs laundry area , gas heat ,gas hot water and central air. Association fee includes the water and sewer, and the owner pays the association fee. Don't miss the opportunity to lease this exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Winterbury Dr have any available units?
4944 Winterbury Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4944 Winterbury Dr have?
Some of 4944 Winterbury Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Winterbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Winterbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Winterbury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4944 Winterbury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic County.
Does 4944 Winterbury Dr offer parking?
No, 4944 Winterbury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4944 Winterbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4944 Winterbury Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Winterbury Dr have a pool?
No, 4944 Winterbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Winterbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 4944 Winterbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Winterbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4944 Winterbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4944 Winterbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4944 Winterbury Dr has units with air conditioning.
