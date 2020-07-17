4944 Winterbury Dr

Amenities

Inviting 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townehome that features a spacious Living Room with neutral Berber carpet and a double window with blinds, a full kitchen that has a gas range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, stainless steel sink, wood cabinets, and a ceramic tile floor.The adjacent dining area has a ceramic tile floor, ceiling fan and a box window with blinds. There is a large Master Bedroom with a ceiling fan and a walk in closet that has a built in shoe rack. The upstairs main bath features a ceramic tile floor and bath surround. The roomy 2nd bedroom has Berber carpet,closet and a ceiling fan, Additionally, there is an upstairs laundry area , gas heat ,gas hot water and central air. Association fee includes the water and sewer, and the owner pays the association fee. Don't miss the opportunity to lease this exceptional property.