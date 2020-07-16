1623 Peacock Ct

Amenities

Evergreen at Timber Glen is the place to be! This beautiful 1,164 square foot 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment won’t last long! This home features an open floorplan, walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, full-size laundry room, and more! This luxury community offers a plethora of amenities including complimentary brunch, concierge service, complimentary parking and 24/7 maintenance. Evergreen at Timber Glen is located minutes away from Atlantic City, Stockton University, and Garden State Parkway.