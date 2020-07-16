All apartments in Atlantic County
Atlantic County, NJ
1623 Peacock Ct
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

1623 Peacock Ct

1623 Peacock Ct · (610) 253-6123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1623 Peacock Ct, Atlantic County, NJ 08330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,718

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Evergreen at Timber Glen is the place to be! This beautiful 1,164 square foot 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment won’t last long! This home features an open floorplan, walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, full-size laundry room, and more! This luxury community offers a plethora of amenities including complimentary brunch, concierge service, complimentary parking and 24/7 maintenance. Evergreen at Timber Glen is located minutes away from Atlantic City, Stockton University, and Garden State Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Peacock Ct have any available units?
1623 Peacock Ct has a unit available for $1,718 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1623 Peacock Ct have?
Some of 1623 Peacock Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Peacock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Peacock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Peacock Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Peacock Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic County.
Does 1623 Peacock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Peacock Ct offers parking.
Does 1623 Peacock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Peacock Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Peacock Ct have a pool?
No, 1623 Peacock Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Peacock Ct have accessible units?
No, 1623 Peacock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Peacock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Peacock Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Peacock Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 Peacock Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
