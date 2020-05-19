909 5th Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LIVE WELL in this NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bed, 1 full bath apartment. Available for an annual lease, only a 5 min drive or bike ride to the beach! Cozy and inviting with an abundance of natural light, enhance your living experience with new designer custom kitchen cabinetry outfitted with stainless steel appliances paired with Italian Carrera Quartz countertops and chic backsplash. Other highlights include in-unit laundry, shared backyard, and private 2 car parking will ensure that such a bargain will not last so call in today to schedule your private tour. Tenant pays for all utilities except water/sewage. LEASE TERMS: 600+ Credit Score $40 App