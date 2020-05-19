All apartments in Asbury Park
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

909 5th Avenue

909 Fifth Avenue · (908) 777-1434
Location

909 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LIVE WELL in this NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bed, 1 full bath apartment. Available for an annual lease, only a 5 min drive or bike ride to the beach! Cozy and inviting with an abundance of natural light, enhance your living experience with new designer custom kitchen cabinetry outfitted with stainless steel appliances paired with Italian Carrera Quartz countertops and chic backsplash. Other highlights include in-unit laundry, shared backyard, and private 2 car parking will ensure that such a bargain will not last so call in today to schedule your private tour. Tenant pays for all utilities except water/sewage. LEASE TERMS: 600+ Credit Score $40 App

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 5th Avenue have any available units?
909 5th Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 909 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
909 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 909 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Park.
Does 909 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 909 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 909 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 909 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 909 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 909 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 909 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
